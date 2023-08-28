Shelter-in-place ordered at UNC due to threat of ‘armed, dangerous person’ on campus

The initial alert for an “armed, dangerous person” was issued just after 1 p.m.
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been given at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person.”

In an alert, the university said the person was on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. The alert has remained active since.

CBS affiliate WNCN reported a large police presence was on scene, including officers patrolling with guns drawn.

The school is urging anyone off campus to stay away until it can be secured.

Monday’s incident comes exactly one week after fall semester classes began.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

