Spartanburg Co. deputies investigating after victim shot in stomach

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday night.

Deputies say they were called to a scene along Lynwood Dr. in Spartanburg just after 9:00 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies say they found a victim lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound to the stomach.

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital.

This is all the information we have right now.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

