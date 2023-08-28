Sun to set after 8 PM in our area for last time until next spring

Church steeple in downtown Greenville at sunset
Church steeple in downtown Greenville at sunset(FOX Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As fall approaches and the days get shorter, Monday night will mark the last time the sun will set after 8:00 p.m. in our area until next Spring.

According to officials, the sun will set after 7:00 p.m. for the last time this year on October 11 and will set around 5:20 p.m. by early December.

After daylight saving time happens in April, the sun will begin setting at later times again until it eventually returns to setting after 8:00 p.m. in April.

