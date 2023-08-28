Upstate man sentenced to 17 years on federal gun, drug charges

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Fountain Inn man was sentenced to 17 years in prison after he was found guilty of federal gun and drug offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, evidence presented to a jury and court showed that in January 2020, Fountain Inn Police and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office served a search and arrest warrant to 52-year-old Larry Anthony Ladson at his trailer in connection with a violent crime.

Once inside Ladson’s trailer, officers saw drugs in plain view, after securing a search warrant, they also found methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana as well as baggies, scales, cash and other items indicative of drug trafficking.

They also discovered a loaded revolver in his bedroom, which had previously been reported stolen.

He was charged by the state, but after being released on bond, law enforcement learned that he went right back to selling drugs.

According to officials, investigators with the Fountain Inn Police Department, the Greenville County Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the Bureau of Alcohol , Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted surveillance and observed a lot of traffic to and from Ladson’s trailer.

They also stopped several of the customers coming to his trailer and recovered drugs.

On September 9, 2020, another search warrant was executed at Ladson’s home, and they found illegal drugs, cash, baggies, scales, other drug trafficking tools, and a loaded gun hidden under his pillow.

A K9 officer also alerted investigators to an area near Ladson’s closet where they found safe in a hidden compartment that had been cut into the floor. The safe contained large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as thousands of dollars in cash and additional ammunition.

At this trial, the jury was presented with dozens of exhibits, including drugs, scales, packaging, multiple guns, ammunition and even microwave smeared with crack cocaine residue, which was recovered from Ladson’s bathroom.

They were also shown text message conversations with drug customers on Ladson’s cell phone and data from a home security system indicating that his front door was often opened over a hundred times a day during the period when investigators observed drug customers coming to and from his home.

After several days of the trial, the jury convicted Ladson on all counts. He was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances including methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana, and possessing firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes.

