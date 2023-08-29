Anderson City Council votes to amend 2022-2023 annual budget

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Council announced that they voted to increase the 2022-2023 annual budget during a meeting on August 14.

Officials said the original budget was passed by the council in June 2022. However, the new amendment reflects revenues and expenditures approved after the original budget was implemented.

According to officials, under the amendment, the General Fund budget increased by $2,240,836, the Storm Water budget increased by $229,384, the Cemetery Budget increased by $53,350, the Hospitality Fund budget increased by $1,707,194, and the Transit Fund budget increased by $7,854.

The budget changes included multiple projects that were approved in 2022 but not paid for until 2023 and grants awarded since June 2022.

Officials stated that the amendments allow the budget and audit to reflect the actual revenues received and expenditures made that were unknown when the budget was originally approved.

The amended budget passed its second reading on August 14 with a unanimous 9-0 vote.

