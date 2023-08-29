Deputies arrest Seneca man accused of robbing vape shop with knife

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man is in jail on charges related to a armed robbery investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, deputies were called to reports of an armed robbery at a vape shop on Sandifer Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies were told by an employee that a man entered the store and asked about some items which were located behind the counter.

After the items were retrieved to complete a sale, deputies said the man took out a knife, grabbed the items and ran out of the store. He left in a 2013 Volvo with three Delta 8 disposables, gummies and pods.

Deputies said the man, identified as 29-year-old Jean Marc Ralph Brierre, was taken into custody Monday evening and taken to jail where he remains on a $37,200 surety bond. He has been charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, petit larceny and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

