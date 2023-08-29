Deputies: Man charged in May road rage shooting booked into Upstate jail

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the second of two defendants in a road rage shooting that took place on I-85 in May was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Aug. 25.

According to the sheriff’s office, 45-year-old Enrico Natfonza Mayes of Petersburg, Virginia was initially placed under arrest and taken to the Hart County (GA) jail after a Nissan that he was driving was found along Georgia Highway 77.

Officials said the Nissan that Mayes was driving reportedly chased another vehicle along I-85 in Oconee County and fired a gun at it on May 9.

PREVIOUS: 2 men charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle on I-85

Mayes, who remains in the Oconee County jail on a combined $507,120.00 surety bond, was served arrest warrants on two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property, according to deputies.

Deputies said passenger in the Mayes’ car, 42 year old Derek Lydell Coleman of Prince George, Virginia, was taken from the Hart County jail to the Oconee County jail on May 17 where he was served with arrest warrants. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property in relation to the same incident.

Coleman remains in jail on a combined $250,000 surety bond.

Both Mayes and Coleman will have to wear electronic monitoring devices, as a condition of bond, should they be released.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

MORE NEWS: Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.