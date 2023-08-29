Dolly Parton turns down having tea with Kate on trip to London

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and...
In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and revealed she had to turn down the royal invitation from Kate.(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter (left), AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File (right))
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – Dolly Parton recently revealed she had to decline an invitation to afternoon tea with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and revealed she had to turn down the royal invitation from Kate.

“This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate, but I couldn’t even go,” Parton said. “I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me, and one of these days I’m going to get to do that.”

She joked that Kate “wasn’t going to promote my rock album, so I had to say no.”

Parton, 77, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She had attempted to withdraw from consideration on the grounds that she hadn’t earned a rock-and-roll title.

However, she said the honor inspired her to release a rock album and announced one in May.

“Rockstar” is set to be released in November. The track list, which has already been released, features nine original songs and 21 classic covers, including duets.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in...
Country music star announces 2-night stop in Greenville
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Julia Ann Bean went missing from Sumter County in 2017.
Alleged ties between missing S.C. woman, suspected Long Island serial killer under investigation
Riley Faith
Community comes together to celebrate birthday for Riley Faith’s big sister
Keeps it a tropical storm as it moves along Carolina coastline
First Alert - Hurricane Idalia set to hit Florida, then bring wind and rain to Carolina coast

Latest News

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment
Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student charged in killing of faculty advisor denied bond
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing woman in Anderson County
Hurricane Idalia tracks toward Florida, while rain and storms continue locally
SC, NC governors declare state of emergency ahead of Idalia
Marijuana found during traffic stop in Mauldin
Mauldin police find nearly 6 pounds of marijuana in car