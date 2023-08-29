Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire, coroner says

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a late night house fire took the life of an elderly woman on Monday.

The coroner said the fire was reported at 11:13 p.m. by the woman saying her home along Ross Mountain Road was on fire. She was sadly unable to escape the home which was fully involved in fire upon arrival of fire department units.

A death investigation is underway by several agencies.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more details.

MORE NEWS: Moving milestones: Greenville business shares tips for moving to the Upstate

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in...
Country music star announces 2-night stop in Greenville
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Riley Faith
Community comes together to celebrate birthday for Riley Faith’s big sister
Major hurricane landfall in Florida, then a tropical storm for the Carolina coast
Hurricane Idalia tracks toward Florida, while rain and storms continue locally
Julia Ann Bean went missing from Sumter County in 2017.
Possible ties between missing S.C. woman, suspected Long Island serial killer under investigation

Latest News

Deputies searching for missing person in Spartanburg County
Deputies searching for missing person in Spartanburg County
18-year-old facing 16 additional sexual conduct with minor charges
18-year-old facing 16 additional sexual conduct with minor charges
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson County
Two Men and a Truck of Greenville celebrates 65,000 moves
Moving milestones: Greenville business shares tips for moving to the Upstate