Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire, coroner says

MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a late night house fire took the life of an elderly woman on Monday.

The coroner said the fire was reported at 11:13 p.m. by the woman saying her home along Ross Mountain Road was on fire. She was sadly unable to escape the home which was fully involved in fire upon arrival of fire department units.

A death investigation is underway by several agencies.

