Greenville Humane Society needs foster homes for animals escaping Idalia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society is searching for temporary foster homes as it prepares for Hurricane Idalia.

The humane society is making room for 18 dogs and cats from Florida and South Georgia shelters that are escaping the path of the hurricane.

They are offering foster homes everything they need to care for the animals as long as they are willing to host them.

If you would like to foster one of these animals in need email foster@greenvillehumane.com or click here to schedule a foster appointment.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.