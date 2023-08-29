Greenville Humane Society needs foster homes for animals escaping Idalia

(Florence Area Humane Society)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society is searching for temporary foster homes as it prepares for Hurricane Idalia.

The humane society is making room for 18 dogs and cats from Florida and South Georgia shelters that are escaping the path of the hurricane.

They are offering foster homes everything they need to care for the animals as long as they are willing to host them.

If you would like to foster one of these animals in need email foster@greenvillehumane.com or click here to schedule a foster appointment.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in...
Country music star announces 2-night stop in Greenville
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Julia Ann Bean went missing from Sumter County in 2017.
Alleged ties between missing S.C. woman, suspected Long Island serial killer under investigation
Riley Faith
Community comes together to celebrate birthday for Riley Faith’s big sister
Major hurricane landfall in Florida, then a tropical storm for the Carolina coast
Hurricane Idalia tracks toward Florida, while rain and storms continue locally

Latest News

Jean Marc Ralph Brierre
Deputies arrest Seneca man accused of robbing vape shop with knife
Popularity in romance novels rising
Popularity in romance novels rising
Cars week at The Children's Museum of the Upstate
Cars week at The Children's Museum of the Upstate
Enrico Mayes (left) and Derek Coleman were arrested in connection with a road rage shooting on...
Deputies: Man charged in May road rage shooting booked into Upstate jail
Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire
Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire