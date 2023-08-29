Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus

Authorities are responding to a bus crash in Nashville Tuesday morning.
Authorities are responding to a bus crash in Nashville Tuesday morning.(Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia, Joylyn Bukovac and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Metro Nashville Police responded to a crash involving two buses and at least two other vehicles near the airport on Tuesday morning.

Three students and three adults were taken to hospitals.

A charter school bus transporting students and a WeGo transit bus collided head-on just before 6:30 a.m. on Elm Hill Pike between I-40 and Patio Drive. At least two other vehicles crashed as a result of the buses colliding.

Nashville Fire confirms that the transit bus driver was transported in critical condition but is stable. One adult passenger on the transit bus was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and the adult driver of one of the SUVs, along with the passenger, was transported to Tristar Summit Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other SUV refused treatment, according to police.

Three children from the school bus were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. The other children on the bus were reunited with their families.

About 10 students were on the school bus when it crashed, police said..

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in...
Country music star announces 2-night stop in Greenville
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Riley Faith
Community comes together to celebrate birthday for Riley Faith’s big sister
Major hurricane landfall in Florida, then a tropical storm for the Carolina coast
Hurricane Idalia tracks toward Florida, while rain and storms continue locally
Julia Ann Bean went missing from Sumter County in 2017.
Possible ties between missing S.C. woman, suspected Long Island serial killer under investigation

Latest News

I-85 lane shift to take place Wednesday night in Greenville
TRAFFIC: I-85 lane shift to take place Wednesday night in Greenville
I-85 lane shift to take place Wednesday night in Greenville
I-85 lane shift to take place Wednesday night in Greenville
Anderson County Missing Persons Case
Anderson County investigators say two persons of interest identified in missing woman cold case
Experts say our immunity has changed along with COVID-19.
COVID-19 is changing, but so is our immunity, experts say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
Biden targets diabetes drug Jardiance, blood thinner Eliquis and 8 others for Medicare price talks