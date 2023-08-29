At least one weapon used in Jacksonville shooting came from South Carolina

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIS) - At least one of the weapons used in the deadly racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., came from South Carolina.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared pictures on their Facebook page of the weapons seized after the shooting.

In the photos, the logo of the weapo reads “Palmetto State Armory,” a firearm company based in Columbia. The gun also had swastikas drawn into it.

In the photos, the logo of a handgun read “Palmetto State Armory,” a firearm company based in...
In the photos, the logo of a handgun read “Palmetto State Armory,” a firearm company based in Columbia. The gun also had swastikas drawn into it.(Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)
In the photos, the logo of a handgun read “Palmetto State Armory,” a firearm company based in...
In the photos, the logo of a handgun read “Palmetto State Armory,” a firearm company based in Columbia. The gun also had swastikas drawn into it.(Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

The shooting happened in a Dollar General located in a historically Black neighborhood.

Three Black people were killed during the shooting.

The Associated Press reported the shooter was a man in his 20s. During the shooting, he wore a bullet-resistant vest and used a Glock handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Jacksonville deputies said the gunman purchased these weapons legally.

President Joe Biden announced there’s a civil rights investigation into this shooting.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James King
Suspect taken into custody after barricading inside Anderson Co. house
Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire
Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire
FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in...
Country music star announces 2-night stop in Greenville
Now expected to be a Category 4 hurricane at landfall
First Alert - Hurricane Idalia set to hit Florida, then bring wind and rain to Carolina coast
Marijuana found during traffic stop in Mauldin
Mauldin police find nearly 6 pounds of marijuana in car

Latest News

Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Suspect wanted for domestic violence incident in Pickens Co. arrested
NC suspect dies while in custody
Police cleared in deadly struggle with NC man high on cocaine, meth
James King
Suspect taken into custody after barricading inside Anderson Co. house
christmas lights generic
Upstate radio station’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ to begin