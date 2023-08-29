At least one weapon used in Jacksonville shooting came from South Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIS) - At least one of the weapons used in the deadly racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., came from South Carolina.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared pictures on their Facebook page of the weapons seized after the shooting.

In the photos, the logo of the weapo reads “Palmetto State Armory,” a firearm company based in Columbia. The gun also had swastikas drawn into it.

In the photos, the logo of a handgun read “Palmetto State Armory,” a firearm company based in Columbia. The gun also had swastikas drawn into it. (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

In the photos, the logo of a handgun read “Palmetto State Armory,” a firearm company based in Columbia. The gun also had swastikas drawn into it. (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

The shooting happened in a Dollar General located in a historically Black neighborhood.

Three Black people were killed during the shooting.

The Associated Press reported the shooter was a man in his 20s. During the shooting, he wore a bullet-resistant vest and used a Glock handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Jacksonville deputies said the gunman purchased these weapons legally.

President Joe Biden announced there’s a civil rights investigation into this shooting.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.