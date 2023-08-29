Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in Asheville that injured one person

Christopher Tandy
Christopher Tandy(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man recently pleaded guilty to charges from a shooting that injured one person in 2021.

Officials said Christopher Tandy pleaded guilty to felony class C assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and habitual felon for the shooting. Officials added that he also pleaded guilty to assault inflicting serious injury on a detention employee for attacking a detention center employee with a metal tray while in custody.

Officers with the Asheville Police Department stated that the shooting happened on February 17, 2021, in the parking lot of an apartment complex along South Frech Broad Avenue. According to officers, the victim was taken to Mission Hospital in critical but stable condition following the incident.

Tandy was sentenced to up to 104 months in prison for the charges. However, officials said Tandy is also facing unrelated charges in Indiana. According to officials, the victim and the detention officer Tandy attacked both approved of his plea.

