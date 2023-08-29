Man sentenced to 35 years after pleading guilty to killing mother

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office said a man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his mother.

According to officials, on April 21, 2022, Spartanburg County deputies were called to a home belonging to Audra Rochelle Brown at Southern Pines Apartments in reference to 911 calls.

Once on scene, deputies found Brown in the bathroom with multiple stab wounds, including two in her neck.

She was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment, but passed away from her injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined Brown’s son, 30-year-old Marcel Larville Alston, was staying in his mother’s one-bedroom apartment sleeping in the living room, while she and her boyfriend, Jermaine Austin, slept in the bedroom.

According to officials, on the morning of the stabbings, Brown locked the bedroom door to keep her son from entering. However, Alston broke the bedroom door, stabbing his mother and Austin several times.

Austin was able to run out of the apartment to get help and identified Alston as the suspect.

Deputies later found Alston in a field near the a Valero store along with a bloody knife in his pants pocket. After further investigation, they learned the knife contained the DNA of both Brown and Austin.

Alston appeared in court on Monday, August 28, 2023, where he pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

He had a prior criminal history including domestic violence in the second degree, assault and battery in the second degree, possession of marijuana, failure to stop vehicle when signaled by law enforcement vehicle and breaking into motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

