Mauldin police find nearly 6 pounds of marijuana in car

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said a traffic stop on Tuesday led to the discovery of a large amount of marijuana.

Officers were patrolling near North Main Street when they pulled over a 1998 Honda Accord for expired registration and defective equipment.

Police said there was an odor coming from the vehicle so they searched the car, locating two bags full of smaller plastic bags containing marijuana.

They seized 2,650 grams of marijuana, which is approximately 5.8 pounds.

The driver was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

