Moving milestones: Greenville business shares tips for moving to the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate has experienced significant growth over the last few years, as people from all over the world set out to make it their home.

U.S. News & World Report says Greenville and Spartanburg are among the fastest growing places in the country.

With all this growth, one Upstate moving company is celebrating 65,000 moves since 2002.

Rebecca Feldman and her husband Bryan own Two Men and a Truck of Greenville.

Rebecca says she’s had a front row seat to the rapid growth, which she says has primarily taken place over the last five years.

Rebecca says her company strives to make moving simple and easy for customers, doing as much or as little work as the customer requests.

Whether you’re using movers, or taking on the challenge of moving by yourself, Rebecca’s business has some tips to make the experience as easy as possible:

Use a wardrobe box - Wardrobe boxes are cardboard boxes with a rod built inside. You can easily leave your clothes on the hanger and transition them from your closet rod to the wardrobe box rod.

Use packing paper to help keep items from becoming damaged during a move.

Crack open doors and drawers to signal the items in that area need to be packed. Once you’re done packing, close them to signal completion.

Avoid mixing items from different rooms in one box.

For more moving tips and to learn more about Rebecca’s journey with Two Men and a Truck, visit Two Men and a Truck’s website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.