NC Governor declares State of Emergency ahead of Idalia

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on Hurricane Idalia.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for the state of North Carolina. This comes as hurricane Idalia is expected to hit the North Carolina coast on Wednesday and Thursday. The hurricane is bringing with it a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall particularly for the southeast.

Governor Cooper says, “it is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it’s too late.”

Officials are advising people to prepare by enabling emergency alerts on cell phones, downloading weather apps, creating an emergency plan, gathering emergency supplies, and checking to see if you are in a coastal evacuation zone. Additionally, they advise drivers not to drive through flooded roads and to turn around if there is flooding on their route.

For more information on weather preparations, click here.

