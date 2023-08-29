Nearly 5,000 pilots suspected of hiding serious medical issues, report says

Plane
FILE - At least 60 pilots have been ordered to cease flying while their records are reviewed.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities are investigating nearly five thousand pilots suspected of falsifying their medical records to conceal serious conditions that could make them unfit to fly.

The pilots under scrutiny are reportedly military veterans who told the Federal Aviation Administration they were healthy enough to fly but did not report — as required by law — they were also collecting veterans benefits for disabilities that could bar them from the cockpit, according to the Washington Post.

Veterans Affairs investigators discovered the inconsistencies more than two years ago by cross-checking federal databases.

At least 60 pilots have been ordered to cease flying while their records are reviewed.

About 600 pilots are licensed to fly for passenger airlines. Others hold commercial licenses that allow them to fly for hire, including with cargo firms, corporate clients or tour companies.

Authorities are also investigating to determine if any of the pilots should be referred to the Justice Department to face charges of defrauding the benefits system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in...
Country music star announces 2-night stop in Greenville
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Riley Faith
Community comes together to celebrate birthday for Riley Faith’s big sister
Major hurricane landfall in Florida, then a tropical storm for the Carolina coast
Hurricane Idalia tracks toward Florida, while rain and storms continue locally
Julia Ann Bean went missing from Sumter County in 2017.
Possible ties between missing S.C. woman, suspected Long Island serial killer under investigation

Latest News

Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, has prepared for Idalia by moving all their rental...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast, could come ashore as Category 3 storm
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Preliminary hearing in Jackson Mahomes’ felony case delayed because judge has COVID-19
The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available...
Airline announces adults-only zone on international flight
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment
FILE - Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway,...
Norfolk Southern is recovering from a hardware-related technology outage that shut down its system