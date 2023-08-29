Newborn safely surrendered to Moncks Corner Fire Department, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services says an infant was surrendered to a Lowcountry fire department under Daniel’s Law this week.

A baby boy was born Sunday and was surrendered at the Moncks Corner Fire Department on Monday, the Department of Social Services said in a release Tuesday.

The baby weighed seven pounds and was 19.5 inches long at the time of the surrender, the release states.

Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, the Berkeley County Department of Socials Services took custody of the newborn, and after being evaluated by doctors at Summerville Medical Center, he was placed into a licensed foster home.

Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, provides a safe, legal option to surrender infants up to 60 days old, who have not been harmed, at designated locations, the department said.

The law was enacted back in 2001, after a newborn baby was found buried in a landfill. The law works to prevent fatal abandonment.

Officials with the Department of Social Services want parents to know this is an option.

