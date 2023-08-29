Police investigating after man found dead in road

Death investigation(WALB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARION,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department said they are investigating after a man was found lying on the side of the road on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Emergency Services received a call in reference to a man lying on Hankins Road, near the intersection of US 221 Business.

Once on scene, the man was pronounced dead, it does not appear that foul play was involved, police said.

