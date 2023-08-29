Presidential candidates headline Rep. Duncan’s 2023 Faith & Freedom BBQ

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands packed into the Anderson Civic Center Monday for Rep. Jeff Duncan’s 12th Faith & Freedom BBQ.

“I think this large crowd shows an excitement in this campaign season and how people want to hear an American First message,” said Duncan.

The pork and politics drew in over 2,000 conservatives from across the state.

“I’m interested in what the other candidates have to say, the presidential candidates,” said Donna from Anderson.

Some of politics’ biggest names attend the BBQ each year, but maybe most notable this time was who was not in attendance.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was slated to be the keynote speaker but stayed behind as Florida prepared to deal with Idalia.

The governor’s wife, Casey DeSantis, spoke on his behalf.

“You need to know a leader has to make a decision in that moment when it means your rights and your liberties. Do you put your finger in the wind? Do you figure which way the political winds are blowing? Do you try to think about your own political future, or do you stand up for the rights of the people, and so you know when you put Ron DeSantis up in the White House, he is going to stand up for your interests, and he is never going to back down, guarantee me that,” she said.

Sen. Tim Scott, another Republican candidate for president, took the stage as well.

“Candidates really need to see how their message resonates with a conservative crowd,” said Duncan.

Many of the voters FOX Carolina spoke with say they are still undecided with less than six months until the S.C. Republican primary.

“I think life is the biggest thing for me, and that’s what I want to hear about what people’s stance is on life,” said one voter.

“The border is big, but even bigger than that is our financial situation,” added another.

