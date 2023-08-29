SC Attorney General warns against price gouging as Hurricane Idalia approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the state’s law against price gouging is now in effect since Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency earlier today for Hurricane Idalia.

According to officials, the price gouging law prohibits people from selling items for unreasonable prices during disasters when a state of emergency is declared in South Carolina. Officials stated that anyone who violates the law can be charged with excessive pricing, a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.

“With the possibility that Hurricane Idalia could hit South Carolina after making landfall in Florida, we all need to be prepared,” Wilson said. “We can expect normal price increases, and those are not considered price gouging under our law. But we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of food, gasoline, lodging, and other commodities as defined by the statute. By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice,”

Officials explained that normal price fluctuations can be expected but not price gouging. Anyone who believes they are a victim of price gouging is asked to record the following information and report it to pricegouging@scag.gov or https://www.scag.gov/.

Note the time, place, address, and business you purchased item(s).

Note the price you paid for the item(s)

Note nearby prices and get the same information from those businesses

Take pictures that identify the business and the price.

Provide your name and contact information.

