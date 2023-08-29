SC suspends some animal transport requirements as tropical storm Idalia approaches

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina officials announced that they recently suspended some animal interstate transport requirements for animals being evacuated from Florida because of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Officials said they decided to make the change after animal health officials in Florida requested it.

“In order to accommodate evacuations in advance of Idalia, we are temporarily suspending some of the requirements governing the importation of agricultural and companion animals into South Carolina as we have done with past storms,” said Michael Neault, South Carolina State Veterinarian, and director of Clemson Livestock-Poultry Health.

According to officials, the decision does suspend some regulations for transporting animals across state lines. However, it does not require boarding facilities and evacuation shelters to follow the same guidelines.

“It is imperative that evacuees verify the facilities to which they are evacuating have room and are also waiving health certificate requirements,” Neault said.

Officials stated the decision waived the following requirements for animals being evacuated from Florida.

Horses that owners evacuate to South Carolina with a current Coggins test will be admitted to South Carolina without an Interstate Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (ICVI). However, a current Coggins test chart should be with these horses.

Horses that owners evacuate to South Carolina without a current Coggins test will be temporarily allowed to enter South Carolina as long as they can return to their original state without a current Coggins or ICVI after the evacuation is lifted.

All other animals that owners evacuate without an ICVI will be temporarily allowed entry into South Carolina if they are allowed to return to their original state without an ICVI after the evacuation is lifted.

This suspension only applies to interstate transportation of animals, and does not suspend the South Carolina law for cats, dogs and ferrets, which are required to be up to date on their rabies vaccination.

Officials said every animal moving under these exceptions should return to their original state by September 30 unless the order is revised.

This decision only applies to animals being evacuated from Florida due to the storm. For more information on emergencies, animal owners can visit https://www.clemson.edu/public/lph/ahp/emergency-prep/index.html

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.