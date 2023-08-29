SC suspends some animal transport requirements as tropical storm Idalia approaches

Horses on Camp Pendleton refresh themselves
Horses on Camp Pendleton refresh themselves(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina officials announced that they recently suspended some animal interstate transport requirements for animals being evacuated from Florida because of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Officials said they decided to make the change after animal health officials in Florida requested it.

“In order to accommodate evacuations in advance of Idalia, we are temporarily suspending some of the requirements governing the importation of agricultural and companion animals into South Carolina as we have done with past storms,” said Michael Neault, South Carolina State Veterinarian, and director of Clemson Livestock-Poultry Health.

According to officials, the decision does suspend some regulations for transporting animals across state lines. However, it does not require boarding facilities and evacuation shelters to follow the same guidelines.

“It is imperative that evacuees verify the facilities to which they are evacuating have room and are also waiving health certificate requirements,” Neault said.

Officials stated the decision waived the following requirements for animals being evacuated from Florida.

  • Horses that owners evacuate to South Carolina with a current Coggins test will be admitted to South Carolina without an Interstate Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (ICVI). However, a current Coggins test chart should be with these horses.
  • Horses that owners evacuate to South Carolina without a current Coggins test will be temporarily allowed to enter South Carolina as long as they can return to their original state without a current Coggins or ICVI after the evacuation is lifted.
  • All other animals that owners evacuate without an ICVI will be temporarily allowed entry into South Carolina if they are allowed to return to their original state without an ICVI after the evacuation is lifted.
  • This suspension only applies to interstate transportation of animals, and does not suspend the South Carolina law for cats, dogs and ferrets, which are required to be up to date on their rabies vaccination.

Officials said every animal moving under these exceptions should return to their original state by September 30 unless the order is revised.

This decision only applies to animals being evacuated from Florida due to the storm. For more information on emergencies, animal owners can visit https://www.clemson.edu/public/lph/ahp/emergency-prep/index.html

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takes it into Florida as a major hurricane, then tropical storm conditions for the SC coast
Idalia tracks toward Florida, while rain and storms continue locally
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Coroner identifies crash victim in Spartanburg
Greenville Co. barricaded suspect
Greenville Co. deputies: Suspect arrested following barricade situation
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
Man injured with machete in Greenville
Deputies looking for suspect accused of cutting man with machete in Greenville

Latest News

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
New renderings show what Spartanburg’s Morgan Square could look like
Church steeple in downtown Greenville at sunset
Sun to set after 8 PM in our area for last time until next spring
Zach Bryan Coming to Greenville
Zach Bryan Coming to Greenville
Greenville library board meeting
Petition looks to remove Greenville County Library Chairman