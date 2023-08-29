Spartanburg Co. Coroner addresses high number of deadly crashes in 2023

The Coroner's Office held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the number of traffic deaths this year
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office held a press conference Tuesday afternoon where they discussed the high number of deadly crashes that have happened in the county this year.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, 55 people have died from crashes in Spartanburg County since the beginning of this year. Clevenger added that this number is similar to 2021 when there were 54 deaths at this point in the year.

Clevenger said while the population of Greenville County is over 200,000 more than Spartanburg County, Spartanburg County currently has more deaths from crashes this year and has the second-highest number in the state. Clevenger also pointed out that despite the higher number of deadly crashes in Spartanburg County, traffic deaths are down statewide.

Clevenger stated that he wants to remind drivers to pay attention to the roads, wear a seat belt, obey traffic signs and speed limits, and avoid using drugs or alcohol while driving.

