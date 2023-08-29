Storm damage in Greenville as Hurricane Idalia moves toward Florida

Crews working to clear out trees after heavy rains and thunderstorms in the Upstate on Tuesday,...
Crews working to clear out trees after heavy rains and thunderstorms in the Upstate on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.(City of Greenville)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials are warning community members to stay safe after several areas had been affected by storm damage.

Officials said Public Works crews have been clearing downed trees from the roadways on Tuesday morning.

FOX Carolina weather team is continuing to track Hurricane Idalia as it moves towards Florida and produce rain and storms in the area.

