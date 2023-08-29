Suspect taken into custody after barricading inside Anderson Co. house

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced a wanted suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night after they barricaded themself inside a house.

Deputies said they responded to Davis Street near Williamston at around 5:00 p.m. to serve the suspect warrants. However, the suspect reportedly refused to come out.

According to deputies, the suspect, James King, was wanted out of Pickens County and had several warrants against him.

Deputies said the SWAT team and negotiators were also at the scene. Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

