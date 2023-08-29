TRAFFIC: I-85 lane shift to take place Wednesday night in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weather permitting, a lane shift on I-85 is expected to take place Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Officials said three lanes of the interstate going northbound will be shifted to the new section of the Rocky Creek Bridge. One exit lane will be maintained for traffic going to Pelham Road.

To complete this nighttime work, ramp traffic will be detoured to Highway 14 and turned around to 85 southbound where it will be able to access Pelham Road.

Drivers on I-85 northbound will have a single lane closure along the right lane that will be converted to a double lane closure taking the center and right lane later in the night. This will allow the pavement markings to be changed for the switch and the barrier wall to be repositioned as needed.

This work will be rescheduled to the earliest available time after Labor Day Weekend if weather impacts Wednesday night’s construction.

