‘The truth’s out there’ about UFOs, says U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do aliens exist? U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan said his colleagues in Congress are ‘intrigued’ by the testimony in recent hearings about unidentified flying objects.

Earlier this summer, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified before the House Oversight Committee that the U.S. is concealing a program to capture and reverse-engineer UFOs, officially known as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

Retired Maj. David Grusch said he learned about the program in the course of his official duties and believes the government has been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s. The Pentagon denied an extraterrestrial coverup.

Duncan weighed in on the conversation about aliens and UFOs while in Anderson on Monday for his annual Faith and Freedom BBQ.

“I’m not in those hearings, I’ve talked to my colleagues,” Duncan said. “They’re very intrigued about it, they believe what they have heard. We’ll see. You know, it’s kind of exciting to think about that. ”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pushed for more transparency from the government regarding UAP after Grusch’s testimony.

“I don’t know what the truth is,” Duncan said. “I think the truth’s out there.”

