Coroner investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Greenville County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Tuesday night.

Officials said the crash happened along Augusta Road near Impact Drive.

According to officials, the Coroner’s Office was called to the scene at around 9:12 p.m.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in...
Country music star announces 2-night stop in Greenville
Julia Ann Bean went missing from Sumter County in 2017.
Alleged ties between missing S.C. woman, suspected Long Island serial killer under investigation
Now expected to be a Category 4 hurricane at landfall
First Alert - Hurricane Idalia set to hit Florida, then bring wind and rain to Carolina coast
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Riley Faith
Community comes together to celebrate birthday for Riley Faith’s big sister

Latest News

Suspect in Custody
Suspect in Custody
Man Sentenced in Shooting
Man Sentenced in Shooting
Most Wanted: Greenville County
Most Wanted: Greenville County
Across the country kids are back in classrooms, but so is COVID-19.
COVID hospitalizations rising and experts eye new variants, what does this mean for you?