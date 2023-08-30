Coroner investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Tuesday night.

Officials said the crash happened along Augusta Road near Impact Drive.

According to officials, the Coroner’s Office was called to the scene at around 9:12 p.m.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

