COVID hospitalizations rising and experts eye new variants, what does this mean for you?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - COVID-19 cases are rising across the United States and health experts are keeping an eye on a new variant they believe could be causing new COVID-19 symptoms. We spoke with a Prisma Infectious Disease expert who says doctors aren’t overly concerned, but the virus is still out there—and there’s a spike in hospitalizations.

The best way to gauge if COVID cases are on the rise is by looking at hospitalization numbers. With the popularity of at-home-tests, neither DHEC or the CDC has an accurate count of exactly how many positive cases are out there. Doctors at Prisma Health said they started seeing a rise in COVID patients in all their hospitals within the last few weeks.

Dr. Helmut Albrecht, the Medical Director of Center of Infectious Disease Research and Policy for Prisma Health and USC, says the new variant, called “Eris,” doesn’t seem to be more severe. But he believes we could see small pockets of cases spikes especially as kids and college students head back to school. The new symptom to look out for is a headache.

“All of our hospitals now have a couple cases and some of them are quite severe. At least two of my patients said that’s the worst headache I’ve ever had,” said Dr. Albrecht.

Dr. Albrecht. says more than 90% of the U.S. population has built up some type of immunity from the virus. So even if we see more cases in the coming months, it should never be as bad as it was.

“There’s no indication that this is gonna be a disaster going forward. I think this falls in place what we’re used to,” he said.

Dr. Albrecht says the next booster should be available in September. If you haven’t had COVID or a vaccine in the last year, he recommends getting boosted again in order to keep your immunity.

