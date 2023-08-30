Report: Lightning strikes gas line leading to house fire in NC

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Brevard Fire Department said crews were called to a house fire early Tuesday morning after lightning struck a gas supply line leading into the home.

According to reports, an off-duty dispatcher and firefighter from Connestee Fire Department noticed smoke coming from a home on Mary Shipman Drive.

When Brevard Fire crews arrived, the report says they noticed a large hole in the floor and the bulk of the fire at the front door of the home.

Neighbors told officials they heard lightning strike something in the area about thirty minutes after midnight. Crews searched the wooded area behind the home and found where lightning had struck two large pine trees standing beside each other.

Officials said the lightning traveled underground from the trees until it hit the gas supply line leading into the home.

The fire marshal was able to locate where the lightning melted a small hole in the gas line and ignited the escaping propane. The fire slowly burned and spread through out the night until firefighters arrived on scene.

No one was home or injured during this fire incident.

