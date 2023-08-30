Dave Matthews Band announces stop in Upstate on fall tour

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Dave Matthews Band announced its U.S. fall tour and its making a stop in the Upstate.

The band is expected to stop in Greenville on Nov. 8 to play at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

Click here for the complete list of dates.

