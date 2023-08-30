First Alert - Hurricane Idalia set to hit Florida, then bring wind and rain to Carolina coast

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Off and on rain is possible through Wednesday, especially as moisture from Idalia moves in.

First Alert Headlines

Idalia makes landfall in Florida Wednesday morning as a category 4 hurricane

Effect for SC coast and locally felt Wednesday afternoon and night

First Alert Weather Day for potential tropical impacts Wednesday

Hurricane Idalia is now a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning as it approaches the Big Bend of Florida. Landfall is expected between around 7 AM north of Cedar Key. The storm continues to head on a northeasterly track into South Georgia and into the Lowcountry of South Carolina. The current forecast takes Idalia into South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. The hurricane force wind field is small, reaching only about 25 miles out from the center of storm, but the tropical storm force wind field reaches about 175 miles from the center.

Powerful storm moves through Florida, South Georgia and South Carolina (Fox Carolina)

The main effects are along the Carolina coast and in the Midlands. Expect 3-5″ of rainfall for spots like Hilton Head, Charleston and Myrtle Beach along with winds at 40-60 mph. Here in the Western Carolinas, Wednesday it looks breezy with spotty rain from the system, mainly south of I-85.

Rain begins to creep toward the South Carolina coast around midday Wednesday. Then the heaviest rain for the Lowcountry, Pee Dee, Grand Strand and Midlands comes Wednesday night. Three to five inches of rain are possible for parts of the Midlands as well.

3"-5" possible from Idalia (Fox Carolina)

We stay on the fringe of the heavy activity, but the breeze picks up Wednesday. Some outer bands brush lower parts of the Upstate Wednesday afternoon. Greenwood, Laurens, Union and Newberry counties are under a flood watch until 8 PM Wednesday. These are areas where we could see heavy rain leading to flooding issues. Most areas pick up less than 2 inches from this system so the threat for flooding is low, but not something we can completely rule out.

Until 8 PM Wednesday (Fox Carolina)

Thursday brings major improvements to the forecast. In fact, the entire Labor Day forecast looks fantastic with low humidity, cooler than normal temperatures and sunny skies. A great way to end the summer!

Comfortable, low humidity and sunny (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.