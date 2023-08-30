Former Spartanburg school district employee charged with multiple child sex crimes

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a former Spartanburg School District Five employee was recently taken into custody for multiple alleged child sex crimes.

Deputies said they began investigating after the victim reported an ongoing sexual relationship she had with the suspect, Aaron Bohmer. According to deputies, the victim reported that the incidents began when she was ten and continued for over ten years.

Deputies stated that Bohmer was taken into custody on August 29 and charged with multiple crimes, including two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of third-degree sexual conduct with a minor. Deputies added that after they took Bohmer into custody, he made several incriminating statements about his relationship with the victim.

Spartanburg School District Five confirmed that Bohmer worked in the district’s technology department until August 30, 2023. District officials specified that Bohmer was never a teacher and didn’t work in any instructional capacity.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

