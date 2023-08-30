Revolutionary War pension files tell the story of America’s beginning

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The stories of over 80,000 Americans who fought and lived through the Revolutionary War are waiting to be shared.

Written in cursive and found at the National Archives, pension files from centuries ago tell the stories of the beginning of America.

“Those letters really open up that period of time. The hardships that they encountered, the victories that they won,” said National Archives Director of Digital Partnerships and Outreach Carol Lagundo.

In honor of the Sestercentennial of the American Revolutionary War, the National Archives and National Park Service are teaming up to tell as many of these stories as possible through the Revolutionary War Pension Files Transcription Mission.

“We have over two million pages, and so we’re hoping to get them all digitized by 2026,” explained Lagundo.

It’s a project that’s already been done on a smaller scale in the Southern Campaign.

“Each one of these individuals had a different point of view,” said Charles Baxley.

Baxley is the Chairman of the SC250 Commission, which is tasked with celebrating South Carolina’s role in the war.

“My hobby is military history, and there are not many people who really care much about military history,” he said.

But what’s found in many of the pension files is a family’s story.

“There are a lot of people who care about their ancestors,” said Baxley.

You can help transcribe these files and share stories by creating a free account on the National Archives website, picking a state, and transcribing as many documents as you want.

“All these people who fought here, all these pieces of land where they fought, where they camped, where they marched, need a voice in the 21st century,” said Baxley.

“These pension files are the records of our first veterans of this country,” added Lagundo.

