SCHP: Driver dies after hitting tree in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after driving off the side of the road in Anderson Tuesday night.

According to troopers, the driver was heading on Cathey Road near Hillcrest Court when they went of the right side of the road, hit a culvert, overturned and hit a tree.

At this time, the driver has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned for further details.

