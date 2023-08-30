SCHP: Driver dies after hitting tree in Anderson County

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after driving off the side of the road in Anderson Tuesday night.

According to troopers, the driver was heading on Cathey Road near Hillcrest Court when they went of the right side of the road, hit a culvert, overturned and hit a tree.

At this time, the driver has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: Coroner investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Greenville County

