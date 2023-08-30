SCHP: Passenger dies after car crashes into truck hauling steel beams in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a passenger in a SUV is dead after crashing into a tractor tailer hauling steel beams Tuesday night.

According to troopers, at 8:15 p.m., the tractor trailer was facing north and turning onto a private drive into a business when the SUV hit the steel beams extended from the tactor trailer.

SCHP said there were three people in the SUV. The right front passenger was pronounced dead.

At this time, the passenger has not yet been identified.

