SCHP: Passenger dies after car crashes into truck hauling steel beams in Greer

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a passenger in a SUV is dead after crashing into a tractor tailer hauling steel beams Tuesday night.

According to troopers, at 8:15 p.m., the tractor trailer was facing north and turning onto a private drive into a business when the SUV hit the steel beams extended from the tactor trailer.

SCHP said there were three people in the SUV. The right front passenger was pronounced dead.

At this time, the passenger has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: SCHP: Driver dies after hitting tree in Anderson County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James King
Suspect taken into custody after barricading inside Anderson Co. house
Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire
Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire
FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in...
Country music star announces 2-night stop in Greenville
Now expected to be a Category 4 hurricane at landfall
First Alert - Hurricane Idalia set to hit Florida, then bring wind and rain to Carolina coast
Marijuana found during traffic stop in Mauldin
Mauldin police find nearly 6 pounds of marijuana in car

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
SCHP: Driver dies after hitting tree in Anderson County
Coroner investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Greenville County
Coroner investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Greenville County
Coroner investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Greenville County
Coroner investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Greenville County
Revolutionary War Pension Files Transcription Mission
Revolutionary War pension files tell the story of America’s beginning