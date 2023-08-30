The Spinning Jenny in Greer announces closing after 8 years in business

An East Walnut Hills wine bar, Symposium, has its last official day on June 12. Photo: MGN
An East Walnut Hills wine bar, Symposium, has its last official day on June 12. Photo: MGN(mgn)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spinning Jenny announced they are closing in October after eight years in business.

The owners of The Spinning Jenny announced the news in a post shared on social media Wednesday.

The Greer venue’s owners said the building has a varied history, previously housing a grocery store, a skating rink, a wrestling rink, an Opry house and more. They added that developers have purchased the building along Cannon Street. However, it is unclear what the building will become next.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James King
Suspect taken into custody after barricading inside Anderson Co. house
Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire
Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire
Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in...
Country music star announces 2-night stop in Greenville
Marijuana found during traffic stop in Mauldin
Mauldin police find nearly 6 pounds of marijuana in car

Latest News

Katelin Abernathy
Deputies: Upstate woman had enough fentanyl to kill 700K people
Coroner investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Greenville County
Coroner investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Greenville County
Donald New (left) and Scottie Ledford are accused of stealing 4,000 pounds of peaches from a...
Men stole 4K pounds of peaches from Clemson University farm, deputies say
Idalia impacts SC
Carolinas under state of emergency ahead of Idalia