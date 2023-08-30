The Spinning Jenny in Greer announces closing after 8 years in business

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spinning Jenny announced they are closing in October after eight years in business.

The owners of The Spinning Jenny announced the news in a post shared on social media Wednesday.

The Greer venue’s owners said the building has a varied history, previously housing a grocery store, a skating rink, a wrestling rink, an Opry house and more. They added that developers have purchased the building along Cannon Street. However, it is unclear what the building will become next.

