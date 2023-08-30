Suspect wanted for domestic violence incident in Pickens Co. arrested

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted following a domestic violence incident that happened on Sunday was arrested in Anderson County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at the Spinx located at 7252 Moorefield Memorial Highway.

Deputies said the suspect, James King, allegedly approached the mother of his child in the parking lot, blocking her vehicle with his vehicle.

James King (Pickens County Detention Center)

According to a report, he got out of the vehicle and began yelling that he was going to ‘kill her,’ before attempting to break one of the victim’s windows.

Officials said the victim alleged that while attempting to break her window, King had a knife and flashed an object in his waistband resulting in the victim backing her vehicle into King’s vehicle so she could escape.

According to warrants, King damaged the passenger side window when he tried to shatter it with the knife.

King is facing domestic violence first degree, weapons/possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less charges.

King was arrested in Anderson County on Tuesday, Aug. 29, after he barricaded himself in a house.

