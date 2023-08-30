Troopers looking for driver after moped hit-and-run in Spartanburg
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are looking for a driver who crashed into a moped and fled the scene in Spartanburg.
Highway Patrol said just before midnight on Monday, a driver was heading south on East Main Street when they made a turn in front a moped.
The moped driver sustained non- life threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
