Troopers looking for driver after moped hit-and-run in Spartanburg

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are looking for a driver who crashed into a moped and fled the scene in Spartanburg.

Highway Patrol said just before midnight on Monday, a driver was heading south on East Main Street when they made a turn in front a moped.

The moped driver sustained non- life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE NEWS: Upstate animal rescue publishes book to help keep mission alive

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James King
Suspect taken into custody after barricading inside Anderson Co. house
Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire
Elderly woman unable to escape dies in Oconee Co. house fire
FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in...
Country music star announces 2-night stop in Greenville
Now expected to be a Category 4 hurricane at landfall
First Alert - Hurricane Idalia set to hit Florida, then bring wind and rain to Carolina coast
Marijuana found during traffic stop in Mauldin
Mauldin police find nearly 6 pounds of marijuana in car

Latest News

Names submitted for new bridge in Mauldin
Names submitted for new bridge in Mauldin
Man lights newspaper on fire in NYC subway system
Man lights newspaper on fire in NYC subway system
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
Rescue helicopter crashes into apartment complex in Florida
Rescue helicopter crashes into apartment complex in Florida