Troopers looking for driver after moped hit-and-run in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are looking for a driver who crashed into a moped and fled the scene in Spartanburg.

Highway Patrol said just before midnight on Monday, a driver was heading south on East Main Street when they made a turn in front a moped.

The moped driver sustained non- life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

