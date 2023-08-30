Crews responding to UNC Asheville after gas leak, campus evacuated

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced an evacuation of certain areas on the University of North Carolina Asheville campus following a gas leak Wednesday morning.

According to officials, crews were called to the scene at 2600 University Heights and are shutting valves to isolate the leak.

University officials said the gas leak happened near Rhoades Robinson and Zeis Hall. The area at Zeis Hall is blocked as crews working on the gas leak.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

