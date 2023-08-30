Upstate animal rescue publishes book to help keep mission alive

FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details.
By Christy Waite
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Easley, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Safe Haven & Educational Adventures published an activity book to help raise funds as their animal family continues to grow.

The exotic animal sanctuary recently had three baby goats that have been named after fallen solders. Director of Education, Kim Chiswell says they are struggling financially because of inflation.

“It cost us over $2500 a month to feed everyone. Inflation is affecting not just us but everybody. One bag of food goes up from 40 bucks to 60 bucks. That really affects us.”

The organization is hoping to raise money through the new activity that was just published. All of the proceeds from the book sales will go towards keeping their mission alive.

“Keila and Friends Activity Book is a custom designed book by our volunteers. There’s a lot of animal information, coloring, and it’s great for all ages” Chiswell says.

Safe Haven houses exotic animals like parrots, monkey’s, reptiles, and rodents that were bought as pets and then surrendered. Chiswell says that a lot of the animals they rescue are abused, neglected, and malnourished. However, they do get animals that people just can’t financially afford or if there owners have since passed away. Chiswell says once the animals are rescued they are used for educational purposes throughout the community.

“We take the animals out to classrooms, for scouting, special events. We bring a wide variety of animals that fit the states standard of education.”

Safe Haven is also hosting several events throughout the fall season that will help with their fundraising efforts including their Beast and Brews Event, Annual Fall Festival, and Boy Scouts Badge Day. The Boy Scouts Badge Day will allow local scouts to earn their animal badges and a certificate of completion will be given. “Keila and Friends Activity Book” can be purchased at these events but it’s only available as supplies last.

The organization is always in need of volunteers and donations to feed their animals. If you want more information on events and how to purchase the book, Safe Haven Animal Rescue.

