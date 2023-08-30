Upstate mayor surprised with response to name bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The deadline to get your suggestion into the City of Mauldin for the new pedestrian bridge is almost here.

According to Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt, the City has already received more than 1,500 suggestions for the name of the pedestrian bridge. Due to the unexpectedly high amount of names suggested, Mayor Merritt said that he’s not sure when they’ll announce the final name.

“Our staff has a job ahead of them to try to narrow that down to a handful of names that we can have council consider for that,” said Merritt.

The bridge connects to a quarter mile paved trail on East Butler across from Mauldin High School. The mayor said that the bridge makes it easier for people living in Fountain Inn and Simpsonville to come into the new Bridgeway Station.

The mayor calls the bridge a major accomplishment for the City of Mauldin and opened the naming process up to the public in the spirit of community and connection.

FOX Carolina News asked Mayor Merritt for any sneak peeks that he could share about the bridge name.

“The few that I’ve seen that entertain the word gateway appeals to me because that bridge represents the connectivity for the Swamp Rabbit segments that we have in plans here for the City of Mauldin, but it now gives the entire golden strip a way to get across a major interstate, 385,” said Merritt.

The deadline to submit a name is on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Submissions can be made through the city’s Facebook, Instagram, emailed to Communications Manager Lauren Carter at lcarter@mauldincitysc.com or submitted using a form.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.