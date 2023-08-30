Upstate radio station’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ to begin

christmas lights generic
christmas lights generic(WILX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Whether you’re going on a road trip for Labor Day weekend or just hanging out the house, one Upstate radio station is getting a head start on the Christmas spirit this weekend.

Magic 106.3 announced plans to play nonstop Christmas favorites all weekend long.

The official start date hasn’t been announced but you can listen live here to see when the festive tunes begin.

