Upstate radio station’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ to begin

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Whether you’re going on a road trip for Labor Day weekend or just hanging out the house, one Upstate radio station is getting a head start on the Christmas spirit this weekend.

Magic 106.3 announced plans to play nonstop Christmas favorites all weekend long.

The official start date hasn’t been announced but you can listen live here to see when the festive tunes begin.

