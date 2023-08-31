Anderson County deputies looking for runaway teen

Aiden Smith
Aiden Smith(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who ran away.

Deputies said 17-year-old Aiden Smith was last seen driving a 2012 Chevy Cruze with a tag that reads: 8585RH.

Smith is described as five foot eight and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444.

MORE NEWS: GRAPHIC: Child hospitalized following attack by multiple dogs in NC

