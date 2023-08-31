Band’s equipment damaged during Simpsonville storms, rain check concert cancelled

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms left concert-goers in Simpsonville struggling to get answers on Tuesday night and now refunds are being issued.

Swedish rock band Ghost was scheduled to perform at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park on Tuesday. Heavy rain and lightning cut the show short during the opening act, Amon Amarth.

Fans said they had to wait for hours to find out if the concert was going to resume or not.

Ghost’s set equipment was damaged during the storm. The band took to Facebook to address the concerns and “bureaucratic hoops” they say impacted their ability to notify fans of changes quickly.

Due to the cancellation, the show was initially rescheduled for Thursday. However, the venue posted on Tuesday night that Ghost is unable to get replacement equipment in time so Thursday’s rain check show is cancelled.

“Refunds will be issued automatically at point of purchase,” the amphitheater posted on Facebook. “There is nothing further ticket holders need to do.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.