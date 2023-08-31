Band’s equipment damaged during Simpsonville storms, rain check concert cancelled

Tobias Forge, of the band Ghost, performs on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Huntington Bank...
Tobias Forge, of the band Ghost, performs on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms left concert-goers in Simpsonville struggling to get answers on Tuesday night and now refunds are being issued.

Swedish rock band Ghost was scheduled to perform at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park on Tuesday. Heavy rain and lightning cut the show short during the opening act, Amon Amarth.

Fans said they had to wait for hours to find out if the concert was going to resume or not.

Ghost’s set equipment was damaged during the storm. The band took to Facebook to address the concerns and “bureaucratic hoops” they say impacted their ability to notify fans of changes quickly.

Due to the cancellation, the show was initially rescheduled for Thursday. However, the venue posted on Tuesday night that Ghost is unable to get replacement equipment in time so Thursday’s rain check show is cancelled.

“Refunds will be issued automatically at point of purchase,” the amphitheater posted on Facebook. “There is nothing further ticket holders need to do.”

Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
United Way Pickens County Annual Meeting
South Carolina's State Dance: The Shag
