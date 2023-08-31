Beloved music venue Smiley’s teams up with On the Roxx for Greenville comeback

Smiley's on the Roxx offers a new partnership between a beloved acoustic café and a popular...
Smiley's on the Roxx offers a new partnership between a beloved acoustic café and a popular downtown club.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved spot for live music is making a comeback through a new partnership with a downtown Greenville bar and club.

In July, Smiley’s Acoustic Cafe closed the doors of its Greenville location after more than 15 years in business. Owner Mike Frazier said a combination of high liquor liability insurance costs and rising rent led to the difficult decision.

But Frazier and fans of Smiley’s, still looking for a place to experience live music, started rolling around ideas and it led to a partnership with On the Roxx in Greenville’s West End.

“Everybody down here brings something to the table and the more you join forces, then you know, you’ve got some power,” Frazier said.

Last week the venue, which still has an Easley location, unveiled “Smiley’s on the Roxx” on Facebook.

Frazier said both Smiley’s and On the Roxx have spent years establishing a place for regulars and music lovers.

“I mean, combined, we’re almost 30 years in with downtown,” Frazier said. “It’s great to get to continue what Smiley’s was in some way and then combine with the power that On the Roxx has as well.”

Smiley’s on the Roxx will host its grand opening Wednesday with the return of live band karaoke, which gives fans a chance to take the stage with backup singers. Crews are putting up fresh paint, polishing the bar and upgrading decor.

“It’s just gonna be a big party,” Frazier said. “I mean, it’s there’s the outpouring of love from the Roxx regulars, nd then Smiley’s regulars. We’re definitely going to be bursting at the seams, which is exciting.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
Katelin Abernathy
Deputies: Upstate woman had enough fentanyl to kill 700K people
Clearing for the SC coast late tonight
Idalia moves east off the coast, stretch of nice local weather begins
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
James King
Suspect taken into custody after barricading inside Anderson Co. house

Latest News

Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Darius Rucker to appear as College Gameday guest picker as show travels to ‘battle of the Carolinas’
Brandon Liner
City of Easley names new chief to lead police department
The danger posed by water toxicity in dogs
The danger posed by water toxicity in dogs
Murdaugh loses phone privileges while in prison
Murdaugh loses phone privileges while in prison