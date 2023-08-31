Beloved music venue Smiley’s teams up with On the Roxx for Greenville comeback

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved spot for live music is making a comeback through a new partnership with a downtown Greenville bar and club.

In July, Smiley’s Acoustic Cafe closed the doors of its Greenville location after more than 15 years in business. Owner Mike Frazier said a combination of high liquor liability insurance costs and rising rent led to the difficult decision.

But Frazier and fans of Smiley’s, still looking for a place to experience live music, started rolling around ideas and it led to a partnership with On the Roxx in Greenville’s West End.

“Everybody down here brings something to the table and the more you join forces, then you know, you’ve got some power,” Frazier said.

Last week the venue, which still has an Easley location, unveiled “Smiley’s on the Roxx” on Facebook.

Frazier said both Smiley’s and On the Roxx have spent years establishing a place for regulars and music lovers.

“I mean, combined, we’re almost 30 years in with downtown,” Frazier said. “It’s great to get to continue what Smiley’s was in some way and then combine with the power that On the Roxx has as well.”

Smiley’s on the Roxx will host its grand opening Wednesday with the return of live band karaoke, which gives fans a chance to take the stage with backup singers. Crews are putting up fresh paint, polishing the bar and upgrading decor.

“It’s just gonna be a big party,” Frazier said. “I mean, it’s there’s the outpouring of love from the Roxx regulars, nd then Smiley’s regulars. We’re definitely going to be bursting at the seams, which is exciting.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.