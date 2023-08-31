Brother, sister found shot to death on Gwinnett County interstate, police say

On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, and Maria...
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, and Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes, 23, were found dead on the shoulder of the Interstate 85 and 985 split, police said. They were found shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the grass by someone passing by.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The shooting deaths of a brother and sister in Gwinnett County are under investigation and police are asking for information on what led up to their deaths, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, and Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes, 23, were found dead on the shoulder of the I-85 and 985 split, police said. They were found shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the grass by someone passing by. The person who found the two told police they pulled over because of car troubles, according to an incident report. They told police the brother and sister were bleeding, not conscious and not breathing, the incident report states.

Police said there were no vehicles near them when they were found.

Police said the medical examiner’s office found the two died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477. You can also report anonymously online.

