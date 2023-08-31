City of Easley names new chief to lead police department

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Easley announced that Brandon Liner has been selected as the new Chief of Police for the Easley Police Department.

Officials said Liner, who is an Easley native and a graduate of Easley High School, has severed with the Easley Police Department for more than 20 years. According to officials, during that time, Liner held multiple roles, including shift supervisor, narcotics investigator, hostage negotiator and lieutenant over the investigation division. They added that he also serves on the Board of Directors for the Pickens County Advocacy Center.

“I am extremely proud and honored to serve my community, a place so near and dear to my family and I, and to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Easley Police Department,” said Liner.

The City of Easley also thanked Major Jon Hamby for serving as the Interim Chief of Police.

