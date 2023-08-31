Darius Rucker to appear as College Gameday guest picker as show travels to ‘battle of the Carolinas’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Darius Rucker announced that he will appear on College Gameday on Saturday, where he will serve as a guest picker for the show.

Rucker announced the news in a post he shared via social media on Thursday.

Saturday! Tune in at 9AM ET on @ESPN to hear @laineywilson, @thecadillac3 and I bring a new version of ‘Comin’ To Your City’ to @CollegeGameDay! Be sure to stick around and see my game picks around 11:30AM ET as the celebrity guest picker! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/3qz0bbH26O — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 31, 2023

Rucker recently collaborated with Lainey Wilson and The Cadillac Three to bring the new version of “Comin’ To Your City” to College Gameday.

College Gameday will be in Charlotte this weekend, where South Carolina will take on North Carolina in their first game of the season.

WE'RE COMING TO THE QUEEN CITY! 👑



See you Week 1 in Charlotte for a battle of the Carolinas 🍿@UNCFootball | @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/OJ7J7SOM6b — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) July 24, 2023

Rucker grew up in South Carolina and later graduated from the University of South Carolina before launching his music career.

