Darius Rucker to appear as College Gameday guest picker as show travels to ‘battle of the Carolinas’

Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Darius Rucker announced that he will appear on College Gameday on Saturday, where he will serve as a guest picker for the show.

Rucker announced the news in a post he shared via social media on Thursday.

Rucker recently collaborated with Lainey Wilson and The Cadillac Three to bring the new version of “Comin’ To Your City” to College Gameday.

College Gameday will be in Charlotte this weekend, where South Carolina will take on North Carolina in their first game of the season.

Rucker grew up in South Carolina and later graduated from the University of South Carolina before launching his music career.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
Coroner identifies man killed after crashing into truck hauling steel beams
Katelin Abernathy
Deputies: Upstate woman had enough fentanyl to kill 700K people
Clearing for the SC coast late tonight
Idalia moves east off the coast, stretch of nice local weather begins
A Connecticut man says it felt like he won the lottery when he discovered a bag with nearly...
Man arrested months after finding a bag full of $5,000 in cash in a parking lot
James King
Suspect taken into custody after barricading inside Anderson Co. house

Latest News

Brandon Liner
City of Easley names new chief to lead police department
Smiley's on the Roxx offers a new partnership between a beloved acoustic café and a popular...
Beloved music venue Smiley’s teams up with On the Roxx for Greenville comeback
The danger posed by water toxicity in dogs
The danger posed by water toxicity in dogs
Murdaugh loses phone privileges while in prison
Murdaugh loses phone privileges while in prison